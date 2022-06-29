Route 33 north crash tractor-trailers Lower Nazareth
Rich Rolen | for 69 News

L. NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - A crash is expected to cause delays for hours on Route 33 in Northampton County.

Two tractor-trailers were involved in the wreck around noon in the northbound lanes between Hecktown Road and Route 248, according to emergency dispatchers.

State police say one of the trucks was going southbound when it crossed all the way over the grass berm and hit an oncoming northbound truck.

Route 33 north crash tractor-trailers Lower Nazareth scene

One person was reported to be trapped, but state police were not yet sure how many people were hurt or the severity of their injuries.

Northbound traffic was backed up for miles, past William Penn Highway.

Cleanup is expected to last into the evening commute, police said.

