S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A tractor-trailer driver has been cited after a crash that closed Route 22 for hours Tuesday afternoon.

Richard Weatherspoon, 52, of Allentown, was negotiating the on ramp from Cedar Crest Boulevard in South Whitehall Township onto Route 22 West at a high rate of speed, according to a news release from Pennsylvania State Police.

The truck overturned, spilling the waste it had been carrying across all lanes of travel on Route 22, state police said.

Weatherspoon had minor injuries after the crash, according to state police.

The stretch of highway was closed for hours as crews cleaned up the scene. Route 22 West reopened around 6 p.m.