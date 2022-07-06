L. NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - The driver of the tractor-trailer in a crash that led to an hours-long traffic jam on Route 33 in Northampton County has received a traffic citation.
The driver was charged with careless driving, according to a news release from state police.
Pennsylvania State Police say just before noon in Lower Nazareth Township on June 29, a tractor trailer heading southbound crossed over to the northbound side, hitting a flatbed trailer and tipping on its side.
The southbound driver was taken to a nearby hospital.