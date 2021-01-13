LOWER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - A tractor-trailer driver was cited in Tuesday's crash on Route 33 near I-78 in Lower Saucon Township that caused major delays.
Pennsylvania state police say the tractor-trailer rolled over as it was getting off I-78 west onto Route 33 north.
They say it hit a concrete barrier on Route 33 and slid onto the roadway, where an SUV crashed into the back of the truck. The truck also split apart.
State police say the tractor-trailer's driver was issued two citations.
Both drivers suffered minor injuries.