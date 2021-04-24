BRISTOL TOWNSHIP, Pa. - State Police in Bucks County are investigating the cause of a single vehicle crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike early Saturday Morning that killed the driver of a tractor trailer.
Police and emergency services were dispatched to MM355 of the Pennsylvania Turnpike near the Newportville Road bridge overpass for Neshaminy Creek just before 1:30a.m. in Bristol Township for an accident involving a tandem tractor trailer.
The driver of the tandem tractor trailer died at the scene.
State Police say there are no signs of any other vehicles being involved in causing the crash and are continuing to investigate the possibly of an equipment malfunction or if the driver fell asleep.