crash accident wreck generic graphic

BRISTOL TOWNSHIP, Pa. - State Police in Bucks County are investigating the cause of a single vehicle crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike early Saturday Morning that killed the driver of a tractor trailer. 

Police and emergency services were dispatched to MM355 of the Pennsylvania Turnpike near the Newportville Road bridge overpass for Neshaminy Creek just before 1:30a.m. in Bristol Township for an accident involving a tandem tractor trailer.

The driver of the tandem tractor trailer died at the scene. 

State Police say there are no signs of any other vehicles being involved in causing the crash and are continuing to investigate the possibly of an equipment malfunction or if the driver fell asleep. 

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.