U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A fiery tractor-trailer crash in the Lehigh Valley could cause traffic issues for most of the day Tuesday.
Flames consumed a truck on Hamilton Boulevard (Route 222) in Upper Macungie Township, near the Hometown diner and Route 100, around 9 a.m.
Firefights doused the blaze as thick, black smoke billowed into the air, and crews remained on scene putting out hot spots.
The Lehigh County hazmat team was also on scene.
The truck was hauling wood, and crews expect it to take most of the day Tuesday to demolish and clean up the mess.
Route 222 is closed in both directions.