L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - A tractor-trailer overturned on an embankment off of Interstate 78 in Northampton County.

It happened around midnight Tuesday in the westbound lanes near Easton Road in Lower Saucon Township.

An official at the scene said the tractor-trailer crashed through a guardrail and flipped as it left the highway.

The driver was not hurt, and the trailer was empty, the fire official said.

I-78 westbound was closed for a few hours at Route 33 so crews could remove the truck, but it reopened around 6 a.m., state police said.