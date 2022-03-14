UPPER MACUNGIE, Pa. -- Crews were at the scene of an accident involving a tractor-trailer into an embankment on a road in Lehigh County.

Officials said a tractor-trailer driving on Schantz Road in Upper Macungie went into an embankment, which caused fluid to leak from the truck into a nearby creek.

Hazmat crews were called to the scene.

Upper Macungie Police said Schantz road is closed between Grim Road and Route 100.

No injuries were reported.

Police said Schantz road will be closed for an extended period of time.

