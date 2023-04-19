L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Several vehicles were involved in a crash Tuesday night on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

It happened around 10:20 p.m. in the southbound lanes, just past the Lehigh Valley exit in Lower Macungie Township, Lehigh County.

A tractor-trailer was on the shoulder with damage to the front of its cab, and a van ended up on its side. It appears there were multiple passengers in the van that overturned.

It appears other cars were also involved in the wreck.

A long line of emergency vehicles responded to the scene.

Traffic was able to squeeze by in one lane, but there were heavy delays.

Police have not yet said how many people were hurt or the extent of their injuries.