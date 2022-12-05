UPPER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Drivers in part of Lehigh County saw some traffic delays Monday morning.

A tractor-trailer rolled over just before 6 a.m. at the intersection of Route 309 and Center Valley Parkway in Upper Saucon Township, county dispatchers said.

The truck ended up in the southbound lanes, and took out the box that controls the traffic lights.

Route 309 was closed in the area, as was Center Valley Parkway heading towards the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley.

Route 309 northbound and Center Valley Parkway have since opened up, and emergency responders are directing traffic as the lights are still out.

The southbound lanes remain closed as crews work to upright and remove the tractor-trailer, and drivers on I-78 eastbound cannot get off at Route 309 southbound (exit 60).

There is no timeline for when the scene will be cleared, dispatchers said.

Authorities did not have information on injuries.