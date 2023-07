S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – A tractor-trailer rolled onto its side on Route 22 has caused a shutdown of the westbound side of the road.

Just before 1 p.m. Monday, the crash had shut down all lanes of Route 22 westbound, between the Cedar Crest Boulevard exit and the Route 309 North-Tamaqua exit. There is now just a lane restriction in the area.

There is also rubbernecking on the eastbound side of Route 22 in the same area.

The tractor-trailer driver had minor injuries.

The tractor-trailer, which was the only vehicle involved, was carrying trash.