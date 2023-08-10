L. NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - The Lower Nazareth Board of Supervisors held their fourth conditional use hearing on a proposed warehouse Thursday night.

The 450,000 square-foot project is offered by developer David Jaindl for 523 Nazareth Pike. In 2021 the property was acquired by Northampton Farms, an affililate of Jaindl Land Co.

Previous documents indicate the facility, located on the west side of Route 191, would generate an estimated 770 daily trips, 270 of them by trucks. This traffic, according to the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission, could impact Butztown Road, Hecktown Road, Country Club Road, and Route 248 and Route 191. There are 74 possible bays planned and a total of 15 trucks could stage on site.

Thursday night's hearing began with residents questioning testimony offered during the July 13 third conditional use hearing. That night's testimony included a traffic impact analysis completed by the Pidcock Company.

Brian Harmon, traffic engineer from Pidcock, said Thursday night the proposed warehouse would have a "low impact" on service levels of nearby intersections. He said the traffic derived from the warehouse would not change the intersection grading service level. Harmon said the warehouse traffic would result in a "one-to-three second delay" overall intersection increase per driver from current levels.

The grading is based on an "A-to-F" rating system, similar to how a student receives grades in school. The analysis was based on Institute of Transportation Engineers and Pennsylvania Department of Transportation standards. The last ITE manual update was September 2021, Harmon said.

Resident Peter Collins questioned when the studies were done. Harmon indicated the studies were completed on Jan. 31 and April 12. They were performed between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. and then between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. The peak hours were beween 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. and then between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Residents who asked questions expressed skepticism about the findings. Many were unconvinced the intersections and various nearby roads could accommodate the increased traffic without being compromised.

In response, Harmon indicated the figure was an "average" over a one-hour period. This means that some drivers could be waiting longer than currently.

Other concerns involved the cumulative impact of the Nazareth Pike warehouse with another proposed warehouse on Lonat Drive. This would be addressed by required road improvements to Route 191, Harmon indicated.

Again, many residents questioned whether Route 191 could handle the increased traffic volume.

This caused township Solicitor Gary Asteak to ask Harmon about a statement he had made earlier. That statement noted that "analysis does not predict reality." If that is correct, Asteak said, then why should the board accept his traffic analysis if it was not realistic?

Harmon said traffic generated from their development was represented by a one to three second-per-vehicle addition. He added that conditions were fluid, thus any analysis was a snapshot in time.

He did acknowledge any additional traffic, whether it came from their development or not, would aggravate existing conditions.

Supervisors later questioned the methodology employed by Harmon to arrive at his conclusions. During questions from attorney Jaindl attorney Marc Kaplin, Harmon stated that the study was in compliance for the site's projected use.

The hearing will continue Oct. 3.