L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – Planners in Lower Macungie Township tabled a modification of an approved plan to build a Southern-based fast-food restaurant that serves chicken finger meals.

The plan originally offered a 6,240-square-foot Raising Cane's restaurant with double drive-thru at the final remaining site of the Trexler Business Center, adjacent to Movie Tavern, the approved Wawa drive-thru and the First Commonwealth Credit Union headquarters. The double drive-thru would queue for roughly 28 vehicles.

Planners discussed the location of a dumpster so it would not impede shopping center traffic and not jeopardize employee safety when taking out the trash.

Raising Cane's officials who spoke Tuesday night said employees take the trash out in the early morning hours before the restaurant opens.

Planning Commission Vice Chair Jon Hammer expressed concerns about traffic flow, and noted, "It was something we need to look at to make sure we are not creating a dangerous situation as we move forward."

The matter was tabled for the applicant and township to review together.

The Raising Cane's restaurant would be the Lehigh Valley's first, with the closest other locations in lower Bucks County, Philadelphia and New York City. The chain has establishments largely in the southern and western U.S., and exclusively serves chicken.

According to its website, the restaurant chain features "bird specialists" who hand batter chicken that's marinated for 24 hours and then cooked to order for chicken fingers or chicken sandwiches. The chicken meals are complemented by a secret sauce, crinkle-cut fries, and coleslaw or Texas toast.

Raising Cane's founder and CEO Todd Graves opened his first location near Louisiana State University in 1996. It was named after Graves' Labrador retriever.