BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police say traffic will be affected in Lehigh County as state troopers, along with other first responders, will be escorting two firefighters who were killed in the line of duty Wednesday.

The procession will take place on Thursday between 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m., according to a news release from state police.

Crews will be escorting both Marvin Gruber, 59, and Zach Paris, 36, of the New Tripoli Fire Department, who died after battling a residential fire in West Penn Township, Schuylkill County.

State police say roads in the Lehigh Valley that will be affected during this escort are Route 309, Route 100, and Tilghman Street.