U. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Give yourself some extra time if you're heading to or driving through the area of the U.S. Senior Open.

Practice rounds have been held all week at Saucon Valley Country Club in Upper Saucon Township, but the event officially runs Thursday-Sunday.

Officials say that's when drivers should expect the most traffic and delays.

Saucon Valley Road is restricted to local traffic only between Bingen Road and Apple Tree Lane. The road is closed from Apple Tree Lane to Route 378 in Upper Saucon Township.

Police advised people to use Black River Road as an alternative to get to 378.

Also, be aware shuttle buses will be traveling from Lehigh University's Goodman Campus to the country club.

Officers will be out to assist with traffic control.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you