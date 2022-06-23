U. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Give yourself some extra time if you're heading to or driving through the area of the U.S. Senior Open.
Practice rounds have been held all week at Saucon Valley Country Club in Upper Saucon Township, but the event officially runs Thursday-Sunday.
Officials say that's when drivers should expect the most traffic and delays.
Saucon Valley Road is restricted to local traffic only between Bingen Road and Apple Tree Lane. The road is closed from Apple Tree Lane to Route 378 in Upper Saucon Township.
Police advised people to use Black River Road as an alternative to get to 378.
Also, be aware shuttle buses will be traveling from Lehigh University's Goodman Campus to the country club.
Officers will be out to assist with traffic control.