NAZARETH, Pa. - A traffic stop led to police discovering over $30,000 in narcotics, drug paraphernalia and cash.
Police say on Thursday around 7:30 p.m. they stopped a Nissan Versa for speeding in the 300 block of S. Main St. in Nazareth Borough.
The driver was Identified as Dillon Carrigan, 18 or Lower Nazareth Township.
Patrol Officers say while speaking with Carrigan there was a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Carrigan also appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance.
During a search of the vehicle police say they discovered THC edibles, THC cookies, vape cartridges, about 100 grams of marijuana and other drug paraphernalia.
The total estimated street value of the seized narcotics was approximately $15,000.
Consent was then obtained to search both the defendant’s vehicle and Mountain View Rd. residence.
At the home authorities seized approximately $18,000 suspected to have been obtained through illegal narcotic sales.
Carrigan was arraigned on charges of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the Influence of a controlled substance, and speeding.
Carrigan was released on $10,000 unsecured bail.