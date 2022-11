EASTON, Pa. - A Pennsylvania-based trailer leasing company is expanding to the Lehigh Valley.

PennStro Leasing broke ground Thursday at its new location in Easton.

Construction will now begin on what company officials are calling "PennStro Three." It's going up in the 200 block of Hilton Street West.

This will be the third facility.

There's currently an office in Lancaster County and another one about 40 miles outside Harrisburg.

Company officials hope to open the new location by next spring.