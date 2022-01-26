A trailer-leasing company that plans to open in Glendon has paid $1.2 million for acreage just off Route 78.
PennStro Leasing's proposal to combine two lots, about 5.6 acres total, will be reviewed by the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission at its meeting Thursday.
Northampton County records show that the Z Team Limited Partnership bought land on Hilton Street in the borough. That sale was recorded Jan. 19. The land is vacant and in an industrial-use zone. Z Team's address is listed as 1976 Auction Road in Manheim, Lancaster County. That is also the address of Utility Keystone Trailers, an affiliate of PennStro.
PennStro's plan, according to the LVPC agenda, is to develop a truck-trailer storage and rental facility on the site. The 215 Hilton Street West parcel is covered by gravel now. PennStro also plans to put up a 1,260-square-foot office building.
The LVPC usually acts as a county planning agency, reviewing plans and making recommendations. In the case of four small Lehigh and Northampton communities, including Glendon, it acts as a municipal planner and its decisions are binding.
An LVPC committee reviewed the Glendon plan briefly Tuesday and raised no objections. The commission's staff review of PennStro's application noted questions about the hours of operations, lighting at the site and lighting of sidewalks.
The planning commission will meet virtually at 7 p.m. Thursday. A link to the meeting is available on the LVPC website.
Glendon, population about 440, is on the Lehigh River in Northampton County, close to Easton and West Easton.
