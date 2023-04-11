WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. -- A large fire sent smoke and flames billowing into the sky in Lehigh County.

Whitehall Township trailers on fire

The fire broke out just after 11 p.m. Monday in some trailers at a cement plant in the area of Main Street and Coplay Road in Whitehall Township.

Initial reports indicate the trailers were full of tires.

A photographer for 69 News says there were some loud booms.

There's no word of any injuries or what may have sparked the fire.

Scroll down for comments if available