WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. -- A large fire sent smoke and flames billowing into the sky in Lehigh County.

The fire broke out just after 11 p.m. Monday in some trailers at a cement plant in the area of Main Street and Coplay Road in Whitehall Township.

Initial reports indicate the trailers were full of tires.

A photographer for 69 News says there were some loud booms.

There's no word of any injuries or what may have sparked the fire.