EMMAUS, Pa. - A tractor-trailer was damaged by a train after getting stuck on tracks in Emmaus.
The out-of-area driver of the tractor-trailer says he was following a GPS for directions and became confused on his location.
Just before 1:00 a.m. police say the driver stopped on the tracks at the 6th St crossing because he didn't think he would be able to turn the trailer if he continued to cross.
While the tractor-trailer was on the tracks the gates lowered causing the truck to get stuck and struck by the train, police say.
Police say there is no damage the train or the tracks.
No charges will be filed.
Norfolk Southern says they will repair the crossing arms and that all trains are moving again.