BETHLEHEM, Pa. – A train and front-end loader collided Tuesday night at a rail yard off Riverside Drive in Bethlehem near Union Station Plaza, reported emergency communications officials. 

A Norfolk Southern train hit the loader as it was working on the property. The operator of the loader, also a Norfolk Southern employee, was ejected when the train hit.

The operator was taken by ambulance to the trauma unit at St. Luke's Hospital in Fountain Hill. No details have been released on the individual's condition.

Fire units are still on the scene.

