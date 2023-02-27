ALLENTOWN Pa. — Trans-Bridge Lines has established a new pickup and drop-off location for its bus passengers in Allentown.

Beginning next Monday, March 6, Trans-Bridge buses will utilize LANTA's Allentown Transportation Center (ATC) at 603 Linden St., according to the company. Passengers will be picked up and dropped off at Platform C.

"With Fullington Trailways, Martz Bus, Greyhound, and LANTA already operating from the location, we felt it was a natural fit for us as well," Tom JeBran, Trans-Bridge Lines' president, said in a statement. "We chose to make this move as a means for all transportation providers to be in one central location."

In addition to the new location, passengers may purchase tickets at the LANTA ticket window, which is located across from Platform B. The window is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Until March 6, Trans-Bridge said it will serve passengers at the now-closed Allentown Bus Terminal.