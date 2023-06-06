A Lehigh Valley-based bus service is expanding its schedule in what it says is the biggest round of changes since the pandemic.

Trans-Bridge Lines said it has hired and trained new drivers who are ready to help the company add new runs to its schedule.

The Allentown/Clinton/New York schedule will add two new eastbound runs, both starting with 6 a.m. pick-ups, and two new westbound routes from New York. There will also be changes in stop locations to make the routes quicker.

Trans-Bridge said the Friday-only routes on that schedule will also be transitioning to a Monday-Friday service.

For the Doylestown/Flemington schedules, the company will resume weekend service for the first time since October 2022, with one eastbound and one westbound run.

And good news for travelers -- Trans-Bridge also announced it's bringing back service to Cape Liberty Cruise Port in Bayonne, New Jersey.

The company said it's the first time buses will make the run since the COVID-19 pandemic, and that it had to focux on commuter routes first before adding back in the pier location.

Full bus schedules are available online.