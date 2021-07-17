Bethlehem, PA - Trans-Bridge Lines is expanding its service with two New York based routes.
Beginning Monday, July 19, the Lehigh Valley motorcoach service will include two new routes on its Allentown/Clinton/New York Schedule.
Run 109 eastbound to New York will operate Monday through Thursday, beginning at Wescosville Park and Ride at 7:25 a.m., with stops in Hellertown at 7:45 a.m., and at the Clinton Park and Ride in New Jersey at 8:15 a.m.
The run arrives at Port Authority Bus Terminal at approximately 9:20 a.m.
A second route, westbound Run 146 from New York, will operate Monday through Fridays, departing from Port Authority Bus Terminal at 7:00 p.m., with stops in Clinton, Hellertown Park and Ride, Lehigh Valley International Airport, and Wescosville Park and Ride.
Schedules may be viewed at www.transbridgelines.com.
“We have added these routes as a result of passenger feedback and trends in travel.” said Trans-Bridge Lines president Tom JeBran, “Our team continuously gauges information from all sources during this post-pandemic period. We need to do that in order for our executive management team to make sensible business decisions, and give residents of our service area the transportation they require.”
Trans-Bridge Lines maintains gates at Port Authority Bus Terminal. All routes, with the exception of the company’s Wall Street runs, drop-off at the location at 8th Avenue & 41st Street.
Trans-Bridge Lines continues enforcing the federal mandate that face coverings must be worn while traveling aboard over-the-road buses.