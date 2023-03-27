Passengers on Trans-Bridge Lines buses will soon be able to make reservations.

The Lehigh Valley bus company is implementing a reservation system, starting with the Doylestown/Flemington routes on Monday, April 3, the company said Monday.

All trips along those routes will offer passengers confirmed bus runs for the travel date and time booked, giving riders "peace of mind," Trans-Bridge said.

The reservation system will then expand to include Wall Street, Newark Airport and Allentown/Clinton routes, though no dates were given for implementation.

Trans-Bridge said the reservation experience is the natural next step after online ticketing began in June 2022.