BETHLEHEM, Pa. - - Trans-Bridge Lines said it will resume service to the Wall Street section of Lower Manhattan beginning Monday, June 7.
The route was suspended in March of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The resumption of service comes exactly one year after Trans-Bridge resumed limited service to New York’s Port Authority Bus Terminal on June 8, 2020, according to a company news release.
“We feel the time is right to resume the service to Wall Street,” said Trans-Bridge Lines president Tom JeBran, “Most restrictions have been lifted in New York, and employees are beginning to return to in-person workplaces once again. After surveying our passengers to gauge their transportation needs, the feedback shows there will be enough commuters utilizing the runs to warrant the return to service.”
Trans-Bridge Lines will begin the Wall Street Service with two routes eastbound and two runs westbound, Monday through Friday. Schedules have been posted to the company’s website.
Despite state and local restrictions being lifted on the wearing of face coverings, federal law requires that masks must still be worn when traveling on buses through September 2021. Trans-Bridge Lines will still require passengers to follow the protocol when boarding, en route, and deboarding their motorcoaches.
The company said it will continue to sanitize its buses daily, optimize airflow, and hydrostatically spray motorcoaches with an antimicrobial solution that kills 99% of viruses for 90-days.