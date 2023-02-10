ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Trans-Bridge Lines, Inc. says the Allentown Bus Terminal will close permanently, effective Monday.

The building, which is leased by Trans-Bridge Lines from the City of Allentown, is subleased to an independent ticket agent. That ticket agent has notified Trans-Bridge Lines that they will cease to operate at the location.

“We are saddened to lose this agent, but understand, that due to personal circumstances, they are unable to operate the terminal any longer,” said Trans-Bridge Lines President Tom JeBran.

Trans-Bridge Lines says it is currently working with the City of Allentown on how to best serve area passengers who rely on several motorcoach companies for transportation. Martz Bus, Fullington Trailways, and Greyhound have recently moved from the Bus Terminal to the Allentown Transportation Center ahead of the closure.

“We will continue to pick up and drop off at the Allentown Bus Terminal until further notice,” said Director of Operations Mark Ertel. “After Monday’s closure, we are encouraging our passengers to make their ticket purchases online or visit any of our other ticket agents for assistance.”

A complete list of Authorized Ticket Agents may be found at the Trans-Bridge Lines website.

Trans-Bridge Lines says it will share future plans for servicing Allentown as details are confirmed.

“Rest assured, we are running service as usual to the city, now and in the future,” JeBran said.