NORTHAMPTON, Pa. – The Northampton Area School District Board of Directors will not develop a transgender policy following Monday night's meeting at the high school auditorium.
Director Doug Vaughn requested direction from his colleagues as to whether or not a committee should contemplate an item addressing transgender individuals for inclusion in the district's policy.
"I think it's appropriate," Vaughn said. "...Everyone needs protection."
The rest of the board, however, expressed that the district's current method for handling transgender people — which is to deal with each student on an individual basis — was working and did not require changing.
"I think that we would be trying to fix something that is not broken," President James Chuss said. "...The current system has served us well."
In addition, Chuss said his review of other transgender policies revealed that he was "not aware of any policy not challenged by one side or the other," referring to the frequent sparring that results between those who support such policies and those who oppose them.
The challenges presented by a transgender policy could therefore manifest into costly legislation for taxpayers, he suggested.
"We should be cautious," he said.
Other directors agreed.
"We're going to be spinning our wheels with this," Vice President John Becker said.
The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association does not have a policy currently on transgender students competing in sports. Instead, the decision is relegated to each school district.
Last July, Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed a bill that would have barred transgender females from participating in girls' sports in public K-12 schools and colleges.