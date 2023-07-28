HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Gov. Josh Shapiro joined United States Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, Congresswoman Susan Wild, Pennsylvania elected officials, and Lehigh Valley leaders to unveil a new, expanded terminal and TSA checkpoint at the Lehigh Valley International Airport Friday, according to a news release from Shapiro's office.

Shapiro's office says the Commonwealth invested $13 million through the Commonwealth Finance Authority Multimodal Transportation Fund, the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, and Bureau of Aviation Capital Budget to support the construction of the new 40,000-square-foot terminal.

The $35-million terminal, which will replace the current underground security checkpoint at LVIA built in the early 1970s, will create a new fourth security screening lane and will implement the latest generation of TSA screening equipment, the governor's office says.

According to the news release, the increased capacity to four processing lanes will increase the airport’s capacity to process passengers from 300-per-hour up to 740-passengers-per-hour and create 15 TSA jobs. A focus on modernization of the terminal complex will also enhance ADA compliance through the replacement of unreliable escalators and elevators, reducing the number of vertical transitions and simplifying the passenger experience at the airport, Shapiro's office says.

Shapiro's office says the new terminal and four-lane security checkpoint upgrades also include new equipment provided by the TSA, new vertical circulation equipment with redundancy to enhance ADA compliance, a state-of-the-art air purification system and improved air circulation, and a separation of outbound and inbound passenger flow.

"Federal, state, and local officials worked together to get this done – and I’m proud to be here on behalf of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to celebrate the opening of this new terminal and TSA checkpoint here at the Lehigh Valley International Airport. This expansion should send a clear message that Allentown and the Lehigh Valley are ready to drive innovation and economic opportunity on a national and global scale," said Shapiro. "Our Commonwealth was a major supporter of this project, investing nearly 13 million dollars in this expansion. We are going to support your continued growth and help the Lehigh Valley compete, not just across the nation but around the world – and this new terminal will be the gateway to that progress."

Shapiro's office says LVIA received a $5 million Federal Aviation Administration grant for the project. Buttigieg personally visited the site during construction to monitor progress and highlight the Biden Administration's support, according to the news release.

"We have historic levels of funding now to repair our roads, fix our bridges, expand public transit, modernize ports, improve our airports, and make our infrastructure more resilient," said Buttigieg.

“This is an investment in our community and an investment in our country – and so what we are going to be able to do by expanding ABE TSA screening capabilities and overall capacity, we're growing transportation across Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton, and beyond which is going to pay dividends for our status as a continually growing economic hub on the Eastern Seaboard,” said Congresswoman Susan Wild.

“This $35 million infrastructure investment alleviates a number of operational challenges, but also elevates the customer experiences for all of our passengers," said Thomas R. Stoudt, Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority Executive Director. “An extra TSA screening lane will increase our throughput from the 400 passengers per hour from our existing checkpoint processing to 700 passengers per hour. It was critical infrastructure that was needed to not only continue to serve our current demand, but to serve our growing region.”

For more information on the project, people can visit the airport’s webpage.