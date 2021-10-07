NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - Northampton Borough residents have been dealing with a trash issue that's got them, well, down in the dumps.
As if long delays in trash pickup isn't enough, the streets have become a feeding ground for pesky trash pickers.
"What we're all concerned about is little critters starting to come and run in our basement, possibly, or the backyard," said borough resident Magdalen Lore.
"I understand their frustration, believe me, we also are frustrated by this," said Northampton Borough Manager Leroy Brobst.
Residents have sent us emails saying it's anywhere from two days to two or three weeks until their garbage is properly disposed of from their sidewalks. They're up to their necks in trash, and the borough is up to its neck in calls about it.
Brobst says they know it's a mess, and they're doing all they can to clean it up.
"I'd ask people to just be patient a little longer. Hopefully we can get this corrected, we may have to and if it's not we may have to go out for bid to another hauler," Brobst said.
Brobst says he was told the company has been experiencing a worker shortage and equipment failures.
We reached out to Republic Services, who didn't specify any direct issues with pickup in the borough, but acknowledged it, saying "Republic Services of Allentown is experiencing some temporary delays with waste and recycling collections. We appreciate our customers' understanding and patience during this time."
"I'm hoping that Republic can get their act together. I'd like to see that happen now," Brobst said.