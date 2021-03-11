BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Shocking video shows the moment a car passes a burning trash truck on the shoulder of Route 22. The truck then exploded.

The force was so great, the driver dropped his phone. The smoke lingered inside his car as he drove off.

Thankfully, no one was hurt, but state police say it was a 2005 International Dump Truck that caught fire around noon on eastbound Route 22, near mile marker 322, in Bethlehem Township, just west of the Route 33 interchange.

It's not clear what caused the truck to catch fire.

Crews closed down both eastbound lanes of 22 for nearly 40 minutes.

Police say they fielded several calls about smoke coming from the highway and that it was cleared by around 2 p.m, at which point traffic could move freely again.

No doubt the man who was taking the video got a real shaking. After all, the phone went flying. He declined to go on camera.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.