BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Shocking video shows the moment a car passes a burning trash truck on the shoulder of Route 22. The truck then exploded.
The force was so great, the driver dropped his phone. The smoke lingered inside his car as he drove off.
Thankfully, no one was hurt, but state police say it was a 2005 International Dump Truck that caught fire around noon on eastbound Route 22, near mile marker 322, in Bethlehem Township, just west of the Route 33 interchange.
It's not clear what caused the truck to catch fire.
Crews closed down both eastbound lanes of 22 for nearly 40 minutes.
Police say they fielded several calls about smoke coming from the highway and that it was cleared by around 2 p.m, at which point traffic could move freely again.
No doubt the man who was taking the video got a real shaking. After all, the phone went flying. He declined to go on camera.