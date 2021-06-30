As the death toll in Surfside, Florida continues to rise, so does the help for those whose loved ones are still missing.
Counselors from as far away as Israel are on the ground to provide comfort to grieving family members of those lost or still missing in last Thursday's condo collapse.
"Working with grief, working with uncertainty, knowing that the outcome is not going to be good,” Dov Maisel, paramedic counselor, said.
Maisel worked with those who lost loved ones after the Haiti earthquake in 2010.
Now, he's in Florida, part of a team of paramedics trained in counseling to help those who are experiencing one of the most difficult weeks of their lives.
Others are using their religious perspectives to help those who are losing hope as the days go by without any signs of a miracle.
"The nature of hope changes with time as people readjust their expectations with time. Maybe on day one, they wanted to have the names, things resolved, maybe now the hope is some people will find a body,” Rabbi Fred Klein, Jewish Federation of Greater Miami, said.
"It's a horrible situation when something happens so suddenly and you don't have closure and you didn't have time to say goodbye, or you don't even have a body to grieve over,” Lenore Stine, licensed professional counselor with Lehigh Valley Counseling, said.
Stine says rescue crews are also dealing with their own trauma.
“We know this because I deal with police officers, firefighters. It's awful. When they do it a lot like that, they can become very numb. They put walls up, because they have to,” Stine said.
Stine says counselors are there to meet people where they are, both physically and mentally.
“Mainly they're just probably, 'tell me the story about your loved one. What were they like? What did they do? What do you remember? What did you love about them?'" Stine added.
She says it's tragedies like the one in Surfside that serves as an important reminder:
“Live every moment with gratitude,” Stine said.