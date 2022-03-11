BETHLEHEM, Pa. - It's been a long two years for the travel industry, but agents say things have turned around.
"It was just hit after hit after hit, but oh my gosh what a difference a few years can make because we just cannot keep up with the amount of clients that want to travel," said Jennifer Doncsecz, President of VIP Vacations.
She says she's busier than ever. And she's not alone.
"In the last three weeks it has just exploded. I can't stay on top of it," said Rhonda Bastian, owner of Sail Away Events and Travel.
It's a perfect storm of increased demand partnered with delayed vacations and destination weddings, as well as relaxed restrictions and low infection rates.
"I think a lot of people are itching to get out. They haven't been able to get away for two years. So they have the time, but more importantly, I believe some of them have the money because they haven't been able to spend on a vacation in two years," Bastian said.
Even though prices are up on hotels and airline travel, both women say the increases haven't slowed people down.
"I think that people don't care as much. They have been waiting for years to travel and it is what it is," Doncsecz said.
"I think people are more ready to be like let's live our life now, because you never know what's going to happen tomorrow or next week," Bastian said.
Both women say they haven't seen prices jump too much because of fuel prices - yet.
But that could change.
If you are hoping to go away this spring or summer, you want to book it as soon as you can.
Even driving vacations like the shore points are filling up.