AAA says more than 109 million people are expected to travel from now until January 1, Presumably to gather with friends, family and loved ones.
The biggest concern right now is latest covid-19 variant, the omicron surge.
Health experts say you don't necessarily have to do away with plans, as long as precautions are taken during your travels and gatherings.
"I'm heading for Washington Crossing. Which is about 40 miles from here to see my sister and family for Christmas," David Morris is from Ohio and is traveling this holiday season.
Travel could be up anywhere from 30-40% from last year.
"I think we're in a better place this year than last year," said Dr. Debra Powell, Reading Hospital's chief of infectious diseases.
Powell says fear shouldn't stop you from attending family gatherings. Doctor Powell says it's okay to celebrate this year as long as everyone is taking precautions.
"The ideal situation for people getting together is for everyone to be vaccinated and if they could be tested before the event that would be another layer of protection," continued Powell.
She says stay home or don't go to any event if you're not feeling well. She also recommends keeping your circle tighter for the time being.
"With a smaller group of people, so people you know, like your immediate family, I think it's fine maybe another tier out, grandparents, cousins," said Powell.
"The best advice I could give for travelers is be aware, pay attention. The more you can be aware of your surroundings, the safer it is for everybody," said traveler Martha Marello.
The Pennsylvania Turnpike says more than 5.4 million motorists will travel the turnpike through Sunday.