L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - After a year with no big Thanksgiving dinners or family reunions, travel is up more than ever to make up for lost time.
Millions of people are expected on the nation's highways and at airports.
More than 3 million drivers are expected to hit the roads starting Wednesday and ending on Sunday.
"Pennsylvania Turnpike is expecting this to be our busiest holiday of the year, with traffic up 39% over last year's Thanksgiving holiday weekend," said Craig Shuey, with the Pa. Turnpike Commission.
Travel is still down 9% from 2019 holiday traffic volumes, prior to the pandemic, though after a year with few travelers on the roads, it'll be a shock to the system.
"The heaviest periods of travel will be (Wednesday) from 3-8 p.m.," Shuey said. "The easiest travel times will be in the mornings, preferably before noon, and on Thanksgiving day."
As more drivers hit the roads, distracted driving is becoming an issue more than ever.
"The vast majority of crashes that are happening as of late are the result of people not paying attention to the conditions that they're facing," Shuey said.
Turnpike officials say to pay attention while driving, keep your hands on the wheels, eyes focused on the road and give distance between you and the vehicles in front of you.
"On some of the days this weekend, we will have over 625,000 vehicles on the roadway. That means there will be greater density on the road and a greater need for us to stay calm, give distance between vehicles and enjoy the ride as best we can," Shuey said.
Air travel is also seeing record-breaking numbers during the pandemic.
More than two million people have passed through security checkpoints nationwide each day since last Thursday.
Airport officials say to arrive at least two hours early, and expect delays.
But, a vast majority of people this year are expected to hit the roads for travel, and this year, it's costing more at the pump.
Gas is an average $3.41, up more than a dollar from last year. AAA says even though prices are up, people are still going to take the trip.