BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Some four-legged visitors made a trip to a health care center in Bethlehem Friday.

The animals are part of a traveling petting zoo.

Peaceable Kingdom Petting Zoo set up shop in the parking lot at Moravian Village Health Care Center Friday afternoon.

Staff and residents got to feed and pet baby goats, lambs, chickens and bunnies.

It was all in honor of Nursing Home Week.