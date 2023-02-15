BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Traveling While Black is the name of the first virtual reality exhibit at Zoellner Arts Center at Lehigh University. It's free and open through April 2.

"Traveling While Black is a virtual reality installation," said Mark Wilson, the executive director at Zoellner Arts Center. "So, when people come here, they're gonna be sitting like they are at a cafe, a replica of Ben's Chili Bowl down in D.C."

Wednesday, Lehigh University police officers and employees strapped on their 360-degree headsets inside Zoellner Arts Center. They watched a 20-minute film.

"It was created by Roger Ross Williams," said Wilson. "He graduated from Easton High School and also Northampton Community College."

"In the film, you are hearing the patrons of Ben's Chili Bowl talk to you about their lives about things they have gone through and are actively going through," said Adam Ercolani, the campus engagement manager at Zoellner Arts Center.

It's meant to spark conversation.

"I wanted to reach out and hold her hand and I was like going like this and I was like 'she's not really there,'" said one woman who watched the film.

"You were actually sitting in the diner with people while they were explaining their issues," said Jim Sisko, the lead safety technician at Lehigh University, who also watched the film. "I felt pretty emotional when they were talking."

"We tend to think of these issues as something that stopped perhaps 50 years ago, and what we're really trying to encourage folks to understand and explore...what we did experience 50 years ago still applies to folks today," said Ercolani.

"I want someone to leave and want to continue to learn," said Wilson.

The center put together a passport with details about community conversations it's holding across the Lehigh Valley. Some of the topics are Traveling While Black through the education system, the arts and up the corporate ladder.

"You can actually get a little stamp in those little spaces every time you go to a conversation," said Wilson.

You can book an hour-long time slot online to visit the exhibit.