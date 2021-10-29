BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo stopped in Northampton County Friday to talk COVID relief.
He was joined by County Executive Lamont McClure and the Chamber of Commerce to hand out relief grants in south side Bethlehem.
"But I also know that there's much more to be done because this is a growing community and we want to see investments made here and that's why, frankly, it's so important to get things done like the Build Back Better Act," Adeyemo said.
The two packages together total about $3 trillion.
The $1.75-trillion human infrastructure framework was rolled out on Thursday.
"We know one of the challenges people have had in terms of getting back to work is childcare. For the first time in 100 years we're expanding childcare," Adeyemo said. "We've seen challenges with our supply chains and this package makes investments in things like deepening our ports and making sure we can reaffirm our supply chains work."
There are some concerns, like how the packages will be paid for. Some have argued the bills will increase the deficit because some of the programs last three or six years but use 10 years worth of funding.
"It will not add to the deficit," Adeyemo said.
The White House claims it will actually reduce it.
"The Build Back Better Act would cut taxes for 35 million Americans and it would call on the wealthy - millionaires and billionaires - to pay their fair share," Adeyemo said.
The package includes a surtax on those making more than $10 million, a corporate minimum tax rate of 15%, and increased IRS enforcement as some measures to pay for it.
"It's going to help ensure the economy grows and it's going to help deal with some of the challenges we had coming out of COVID," Adeyemo said.