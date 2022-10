U. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - A downed tree and wires caused a road closure in part of Lehigh County for hours on Tuesday.

Route 145, also known as Pike Avenue, was closed before dawn between Oakhurst Drive and E. Rock Road in Upper Saucon Township.

PennDOT crews cleared the tree, and Verizon crews were repairing the wires.

The road is expected to be reopened around midday.

It's not clear what caused the tree to fall.