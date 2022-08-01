EASTON, Pa. - Large, dead, and diseased trees have created hazards in the Historic Easton Cemetery. Monday, seven local tree service companies volunteered to help remove them.

There are about 30,000 burials, and counting, in the Historic Easton Cemetery. Those paying respects to loved ones are bound to notice the hazardous trees throughout the 100-acre property.

"It's just not safe," said Rob Christopher, the forester of the City of Easton.

"There are times when we have to close the gates on windy days, or when we have a storm come through, and there's more roads blocked than are open," said Jeff Mutchler, the superintendent of the Historic Easton Cemetery.

The cemetery, a nonprofit, admits it's been struggling financially and is reliant on volunteers.

It does what it can to control the issue, but when the city's forester saw the trees' condition, he said he had to do more.

"Why not just send out an email to all of our approved tree services?" Christopher said. "We started to get a response really quick."

Crafted Landscapes and Expert Tree Service, BetterScapes Lawn, Shrub and Tree Care, Bartlett Tree Experts, Friendly Tree Service, Hickory High Tree Service, Witt's Tree Service and Joshua Tree Experts all answered the call.

"Everyone's suffering, having a hard time," said Scott Noonan, a supervisor at Crafted Landscapes & Expert Tree Care. "So, we all have to pull together, unify and make it through these tough times."

It was a day's worth of charity tree work, among competitors, for the community. They're focused on about 70 trees that have become structurally weak due to age, downed immune systems, or invasive insects.

"They fall all the time," said Mutchler. "It's so costly. So, the idea of these guys coming in here and volunteering their time is such a big benefit for us."

Organizers say even with some unhealthy trees coming down, there's no need to worry about a lack of trees; Christopher applies for grants each year to add dozens of new ones.