Thousands were without power in the Lehigh Valley Monday evening as thunderstorms moved through.

More than 19,000 people in Lehigh County were without power, while more than 13,000 people lost power in Northampton County, according to PPL's website.

There were reports of trees down in Allentown. Storm damage could be seen at North Van Buren and Pennsylvania streets.

A video taken at Midway Manor down the road showed debris and a fence down near Club Avenue and Woodlawn Street, and trees blocking Club Avenue. Many in the area say they believe a tornado touched down in this part of Allentown's east side. That, of course, is not confirmed in any way at this point.

But many saw the same thing - swirling winds and massive damage. Whatever caused it, it was intense.

A viewer sent in picture of some storm damage on Union Boulevard.

Meanwhile, more than 2,000 people are without electricity in Monroe County. Around 400 people lost power in Montgomery County.

The storms also caused Musikfest to temporarily suspend activities Monday evening. Festival operations resumed at 8:40 p.m.