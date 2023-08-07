Storms slashed parts of our region Monday night. Trees and limbs fell down and thousands lost power. Musikfest also had to shut down for a while.

Some people in East Allentown say they saw debris swirling in the air as if a tornado, though that hasn't been confirmed by the authorities. Either way, it was a pretty hairy night for many.

At Van Buren and Pennsylvania streets in East Allentown, one huge tree was down, bringing up all the roots and grass underneath it. Around it was mostly branches, leaves and debris.

Some neighbors tell 69 News they heard the tree come down, but when they looked out their window to see what the noise was, they saw branches and leaves swirling around in a circle in the air.

Soda Kassis lives catty-corner from the downed tree.

"We started hearing branches hitting the windows and everything," Kassis said. "And next, you know, we heard this big bang. So we opened up the door."

She says the wind was so strong that when she opened her door, she couldn't shut it again and she got soaked.

"That's how windy," she said. "And we saw branches going around in a circle."

The entire block was pitch-black Monday night. Neighbors tell 69 News the power is out all down the street. Kassis said her house was the only one she knew of that hadn't lost power, somehow.

"We have the strongest house in the neighborhood, it's still on," Kassis said, adding she didn't have a generator. "It's just called '1940s built well.'"

In a Facebook video shot earlier in the day at Midway Manor, which is down the road from Kassis, debris can be seen as well as a downed fence near Club Avenue and Woodlawn Street. Trees were blocking Club Avenue.

A viewer sent in picture of some storm damage on Union Boulevard.

Many in the area say they believe a tornado touched down in this part of Allentown's east side. That is not confirmed in any way at this point.

But many saw the same thing: swirling winds and massive damage. Whatever caused it, people say, it was intense.

The storms also caused Musikfest to temporarily suspend activities Monday evening. Festival operations resumed at 8:40 p.m.

Thousands were without power around the area Monday night, and it was still off for many Tuesday morning.