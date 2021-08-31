TREXLERTOWN, Pa. – The Good Will Fire Co. No. 1 of Trexlertown, also known as the Trexlertown Fire Company, held its annual meeting Tuesday with two Upper Macungie Township supervisors in attendance.
Supervisors James Brunell and Kathy Rader witnessed the swearing-in by fire officials of six new special fire-police members from among the 15 in their ranks who also were present at the meeting.
The newest members include LaMar Madtes, Alan Fulep, Jack D'Andrea, Brayden Barnhart, Zachary Lutz, and Joshua Ashmar.
Trexlertown Fire Marshal Dennis McArdle said Good Will Fire, in conjunction with the Lower Macungie Fire Department, will host a special 20th anniversary remembrance service on Saturday, Sept. 11 at 8:40 a.m. The event will be held at the Good Will fire station located at 7723 Hamilton Blvd., Trexlertown.
Expected in attendance will be state Sen. Pat Browne (R-16), the Pennsylvania State Police, Upper Macungie Township Police, and several local ambulance companies.
In other business, Upper Macungie Township Fire Bureau Director Pete Christ said with regard to the remnants of Hurricane Ida descending upon the region Wednesday, the three fire companies serving the township are prepared to set up an emergency operations center to be located at municipal police station.
He said the firefighters will be ready to answer water rescue calls as the largest amount of rainfall is predicted to occur Wednesday afternoon.