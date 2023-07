MACUNGIE, Pa. - The trial is underway for a Lehigh County man charged in connection with the overdose death of a former Pen Argyl High School wrestler and football player.

Jury selection and opening statements were held Monday in the trial of Christopher Ferrante.

Investigators say the Macungie man dealt the fentanyl that killed Michael Racciato in 2020.

They say it contained Xylazine, which made the drugs more dangerous.

Racciato was found dead in his car from an overdose on Christmas Day.