EASTON, Pa. - An Easton woman claims a city police officer used excessive force against her and violated her civil rights.

Inside the courtoom of U.S. District Judge John Gallagher, jurors watched a video clip of the July 2019 melee involving Easton residents and Easton Police Officer Aaron Kinnel.

In the fast moving and shaky video, you can see several people trying to wrestle Kinnel's gun from its holster as he attempts to make an arrest.

Police were called to Ramona Colon's Ferry Street neighborhood for a complaint about loud music coming from a block party. Kinnel's attorney says the situation escalated when Colon's son started screaming for whoever called police to come forward.

Kinnel made the decision to arrest Colon's son, who fled inside the Colon home.

Colon can be seen on the video in the doorway between her son and Kinnel as a crowd of people yell obscenities.

Kinnel's attorney says Colon was obstructing the arrest and that Kinnel pushed her to the side to reach her son.

But Colon's attorney says Kinnel used excessive force to throw her to the ground.

The video shows several hands grabbing at Kinnel during the exchange as he got out his stun gun. It is used on both Colon and her son.

Afterward, a member of the crowd punches Kinnel in the face.

Colon's attorney says Kinnel made racially charged comments during the incident, that she sustained physical and emotional damage and is afraid to leave the house for fear she might run into Kinnel.

The lawsuit also names Sgt. Ryan Celia, the Easton Police Chief, City Administrator, and Mayor Sal Panto.