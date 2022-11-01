Tuesday was the second day of a rape trial in Northampton County.

The man on trial is 36-year-old Clement Swaby. He's accused of assaulting five different female college students in their homes over the course of a year, and in one case, he's accused of raping a woman. That woman took the stand Tuesday, testifying in detail about her experience only feet away from Swaby in the courtroom.

The 24-year-old woman calmly recounted the attack, saying on May 19, 2020 she woke up to a man standing in her bedroom doorway. When she turned on her phone flashlight, she said he charged at her with a knife and threatened to kill her if she didn't have sex with him.

She said the man was wearing a mask, so she could not positively identify him, but according to the state's attorney, a DNA analysis of sperm found on her body was a match with Swaby.

Video was also caught of a Jeep Compass pulling up to and leaving the 500 block of Hillside Ave. around the time of the reported rape between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. from a security camera mounted on the nearby parking garage, but the footage didn't clearly show the suspect or catch the car's license plate.

Swaby is also accused of attacking four other female college students at Lafayette College in 2021. Swaby's defense team did not offer much push back as evidence was presented, but they told the jury they believe by the end of the trial there will be enough doubt that Swaby committed the crimes to find him not guilty.

Swaby has maintained he is innocent of all the charges against him.

On Wednesday, we are expecting to hear from several of the women who were attacked in the two other incidents in 2021 near Lafayette College.