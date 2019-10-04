EASTON, Pa. | A trial date has been set for the former Lehigh University student accused of slowly poisoning his roommate.
Yukai Yang is facing attempted murder and assault charges after authorities allege he poisoned his roommate for months with the chemical thallium. During a brief conference in Northampton County Court on Friday, Judge Stephen Baratta set a Dec. 2 trial date.
The trial date certainly is not etched in stone as the judge questioned whether a plea deal is in the offing. Assistant District Attorney Abe Kassis said the two sides continue to discuss a plea although he’s proceeding as though the case will go to trial is a little less than two months.
Defense attorney Fortunato Perri Jr. told the court that the facts in the case are not in dispute. The issue will be the defendant’s intent, he said.
Authorities have charged Yang in two separate cases each of which involves the same victim. Lehigh University police allege Yang also wrote a racial epithet on the roommate’s belongings.
The prosecution has asked to join the cases together in the same trial, a move that is not opposed by the defense.
On Friday, Kassis asked the judge to amend the attempted murder complaint to indicate Yang intended to commit “serious bodily injury” to the victim. Although a minor change in language, it increases the possible maximum sentence for attempted murder in the event of a guilty verdict or plea.
The judge approved the change.
Baratta also scheduled a hearing for Oct. 14 to hear testimony about a recorded statement made by Yang following his arrest that has since been lost. The video recorded statement was stored on a Lehigh University Police Department server but was lost following a system upgrade, according to the attorneys.
Kassis told the judge that Yang’s statement was witnessed by several people, including an interpreter, his attorney and other officers. And the investigating officer filed a complete report based on the interview, he said.
Baratta said he was hesitant to rule on whether the prosecution acted in bad faith without a full hearing on the matter. In response to a question from the judge, Perri said a decision on the recording could prove “impactful” on the case. Outside the courtroom, Perri said it will be a question of whether authorities should have taken more reasonable care to preserve the recording.
The now 23-year-old stands accused of putting the colorless and odorless chemical thallium in his roommate's food and drinks for months. The district attorney’s office said earlier this year that the victim, who graduated from Lehigh University in spring 2018, continued to suffer from physical symptoms of the poisoning, including extreme pain in his lower extremities and severe burning and numbness.
During a hearing in January, Baratta agreed to revoke Yang’s bail after the prosecution argued he intended to waive his right to deportation in essence to flee the country. Yang’s student visa has been revoked, and a family member had posted $200,000 cash bail on his behalf.