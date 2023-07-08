PEN ARGYL, Pa. - The man who allegedly dealt the drugs involved in a former state champion wrestler's death will have his day in court.

Christopher Ferrante, 43, will face the jury in Northampton County beginning on Monday. Ferrante is accused of dealing the fentanyl that killed Michael "Mikey" Racciato.

Racciato, then 26, was found dead in his car from an overdose on Christmas 2020. He was previously a three-time state champion wrestler and standout football player at Pen Argyl High School during his teen years.

Back in April, a Pennsylvania Superior Court ruling cleared the way for Ferrante's trial to begin.

Authorities said Ferrante told police he regularly supplied Racciato with heroin. The two men's last text messages the day before Racciato died showed conversations regarding drug transactions, authorities said.