ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The trial of a Lehigh County man accused of killing his girlfriend is set to start soon.
Tuesday began with pretrial motions at the courthouse in Allentown.
Steven Oliemuller's attorney was trying to block jurors from hearing statements Oliemuller made to a caseworker after he was released from police custody, arguing Oliemuller thought he was still in custody. Ultimately, the judge decided it should have been clear to Oliemuller that he wasn't and that those statements, which included Oliemuller saying he believed his girlfriend had overdosed, are fair game during trial.
Also during Tuesday morning's hearing, we learned that police officers believed Oliemuler was coming down from a methamphetamine high and that he was hallucinating when he was taken into custody for a short period, but not yet charged, after his girlfriend, Alexus Quay, was found dead at their home in 2018.
The couple lived in Lower Milford Township, but Quay grew up in the Quakertown area.
Oliemuller was charged a year later following a grand jury recommendation. Investigators say Quay suffered injuries to her face, head, back, legs and arms.
Oliemuller is charged with homicide in the case. Trial is expected to take about two weeks, as jury selection gets underway Tuesday.