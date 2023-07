ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The trial is underway for a man accused of a deadly shooting in Allentown two years ago.

Attorneys presented their opening statements Tuesday in the trial of Raymond Gourgue.

He's charged in the death of 43-year-old Jose Bermudez.

Investigators say that in May of 2021, Bermudez was shot multiple times in the 100 block of North Hall Street.

Gourgue is charged with homicide.